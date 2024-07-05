Zimbabwe: Chiwenga in Soup for Diverting Presidential Drought Relief Programme Food Aid

5 July 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

TWO Zanu PF activists from Mashonaland West province are in trouble for allegedly diverting drought relief food rations meant for Nyabira villagers.

The duo of Prosper Chiwenga and Phillimon Mudhombo (51) were arraigned before the Norton Magistrates' Court facing theft charges.

Accused persons will be back in court soon for bail ruling.

Allegations are that on July 1 this year, Chiwenga and Mudhombo, who are Zanu PF district chairman and political commissar, respectively, connived and used their influence to manipulate the distribution of maize under the Presidential Drought Relief Programme.

The duo allegedly converted 400 kilograms of grain for their personal use, thereby prejudicing beneficiaries.

The total value of prejudice was pegged at US$432 and all was recovered.

