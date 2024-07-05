Zimbabwe: Two Zim Swimmers Qualify for 2024 Paris Olympics

5 July 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

Swimmers Denilson Cyprianos and Paige van der Weisthuizen have qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The duo qualified through a universality slot after missing standard qualifying times.

Cyprianos and Weisthuizen qualification took Zimbabwe's tally of qualified athletes to seven as they join Makanaka Charamba, Rutendo Nyahora, Tapiwanashe Makarawu, Isaac Mpofu and Steven Cox.

The Zimbabwe Olympics Committee has set a target of having 10 athletes qualify. With only a few days to go before the qualifying window closes, the target remains unrealistic.

During the last Olympics edition held in Tokyo, Team Zimbabwe had five athletes only.

