Zimbabwe: Burglars Break Into Supermarket, Steal U.S.$50k Cash

5 July 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

A LOCAL supermarket is counting losses after burglars sneaked through the roof before breaking safes containing US$50 000 and making good their escape.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the incident which occurred in Harare on Monday.

"The ZRP is investigating circumstances surrounding a case of unlawful entry into premises and theft which occurred at a supermarket in Aspindale, Marimba, Harare on July 1, 2024, at around 0200 hours.

"Unknown suspects broke into the supermarket through the roof and tampered with CCTV monitors. They broke two safes and stole US$50 000 cash," said ZRP in a post on X.

A manhunt has since been launched for the unidentified burglars.

Police said more details surrounding the matter will be released in due course.

