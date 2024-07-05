Kenya: 4 Youths Killed in a Chaotic Funeral Procession Marred With Phone Snatching

5 July 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — Four youths died Thursday evening with at least five others sustaining serious injuries following a chaotic funeral procession that lest a trail of criminal activities in Kisumu's Seme location.

The boda boda-led procession escorting the body of a colleague killed during a clash between rival groups in Kisumu's Kibuye Market earlier in the week, was accused of harassing traders and stanching mobile phones.

Caleb Apondi, a local administrator in charge of South Central Seme, said twenty motorbikes formed the convoy.

"All the way from Kit Mikayi, Kombewa along Kisian Bondo road, these youths were terrorizing locals found on the way," he said.

The Chief said locals mobilised a response and pursued the convoy leading to a clash at a nearby Riat Market.

The ensuing chaos saw several people stabbed, he said.

Apondi said the locals subdued the riders with the clash leaving four youths dead.

Irate locals also torched two motorcycles that formed part of the convoy.

"Police managed to arrive at the scene in time and rescued the majority of the youths who had been cornered," Apondi said.

The police rounded up several suspects and locked them up at Kombewa Police Station, he said.

Those injured in the melee were taken to Kombewa Sub-County Hospital for treatment.

Police booked the five bodies at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital Mortuary in Kisumu for postmortem examinations.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.