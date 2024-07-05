South Africa: A 20-Year-Old Female Nabbed for Murder and Attempted Murder in a Love Triangle Tiff At Mankweng

press release

POLOKWANE — The South African Police Service in Mankweng under Capricorn District have apprehended a 20 year-old female suspect in connection with a murder and attempted murder incident that took place at Moremadi Park on Wednesday 03July 2024 at about 18:45.

Police received a complaint about the incident at the residential area and rushed to the scene. Upon arrival, police found a male foreign national who pointed a three-year-old child who was lying on the bed with a severe wound on the upper body.

The members of the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were summoned at the scene for medical assistance, but the child was certified dead on their arrival.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a 20-year-old lady who is the suspect in this cases, was fighting with a 24 year-old mother of the child who is the wife of the male foreign national who called police. During the fight, the suspect who is also alleged to be the girlfriend of a foreign male national hit a three-year-old baby with a spade that led to her untimely death.

Afterward, a 20-year-old female suspect further attacked the mother of the child by pouring her with boiling water. She sustained severe burn wounds on her body and was transported to the local hospital for medical treatment.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and is expected to appear in Mankweng Magistrate court tomorrow on Friday 05 July 2024, facing a charge of murder and attempted murder.

Police investigations are continuing.