South Africa: Police Investigate Inquest Following Deaths of Two Men At Ga-Motodi Moshate Tubatse

4 July 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

POLOKWANE — Tubatse police are investigating an inquest docket following the sudden deaths of two men at the nearby clinic at Ga-Motodi Moshate, Tubatse policing area, in Sekhukhune District on Wednesday 03 July 2024 at about 12:00.

According to the reports, police were called to the clinic and on arrival, they discovered a fawn Toyota Hilux bakkie with two lifeless bodies males at the back. The two deceased are said to be residents of at Ga-Motodi Moshate.

Two other male were already being attended to and alive in the ward.

A preliminary investigation indicated that six African males were at the nearest tavern when a known man offered them tea, alleging that it was for cleaning their stomachs. They allegedly drank the tea and afterwards they all became dizzy and couldn't walk. Two of them apparently refused to drink the treatment and ran away.

The owner of the tavern, after witnessing the incident, instructed his son to take vicrims to the nearest clinic. Upon reaching the clinic, two had already passed on.

Police have since registered an inquest for further investigations into the deaths of two men.

Police are urging anyone who may have information pertaining to the incident to contact Tubatse Detective Commander Lieutenant Colonel David Twala on 071 210 6628, crime stop number 08600 10111, nearest police station, or share information on MySAPSApp.

Police investigation continues.

Read the original article on SAPS.

