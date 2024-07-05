Eritrea: Youth Organizations Week in Southern Region

Mendefera — The National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students in the Southern Region organized Youth Organizations Week from 29 June to 2 July under the theme "Awareness Our Weapon - Our Strength Our Organization".

The event was attended by over 300 youth from the Forestry and Crops Corporation across the 12 sub-zones of the region. Youth Week included activities such as general knowledge competitions, innovation and creativity showcases, talent displays, literature, acting, painting, and a fashion show.

Mr. Girmay Gebru, head of the union branch in the region, stated that the objective of the program was to develop the awareness and understanding of the youth, and he expressed that similar programs will continue to be organized.

Mr. Habteab Tesfatsion, Governor of the region, noted that the program demonstrates the high level of awareness among the youth. He called on all concerned institutions to strengthen their participation and contribution to future programs.

Mr. Saleh Ahmedin, chairman of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students, also emphasized the importance of organizing similar programs at the administrative area level.

This marks the sixth time that Youth Organizations Week has been organized in the Southern Region.