Ethiopia: Authority Attributes Seamless Market Linkages to Improved Coffee Export

ADDIS ABABA — The Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority (ECTA) has announced that the direct market linkage established among coffee producers, suppliers, and exporters is enhancing the country's coffee export trade.

Speaking at an exhibition in Jimma town, Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority Director General Adugna Debella stated that the event is crucial for strengthening the nation's export trade by revitalizing the strong association among producers in the spices and coffee sectors.

"Producing coffee and tea while maintaining the required quality standards is essential for boosting the country's economic performance and creating job opportunities for many citizens. In 2022, the country earned 1.4 billion dollars, and this year it has secured 1.3 billion dollars in foreign currency," he said.

Previously, producers and suppliers were connected through their representatives and had to sell at prices set by these intermediaries, which often prevented producers from receiving fair compensation from exporters. Adugna noted that this problematic trend has been addressed through direct market linkage and facilitation, which now allows for fair and reasonable trading.

Eliminating brokers from the market linkage process has significantly improved the smooth flow of coffee marketing between producers, suppliers, and exporters.

Oromia State Trade Bureau Deputy Head Meseret Aseffa highlighted that the direct linkage of coffee producers, suppliers, and exporters has notably increased the national coffee export trade. She emphasized the importance of strengthening this beneficial trend to solve ongoing problems and enhance market linkages.