Ethiopia's Quest for Sea Access Legitimate - Premier

ADDIS ABABA — Ethiopia's quest for access to the sea is a legitimate move that respects the sovereignty of its coastal neighbors, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) stated, emphasizing the government's commitment to a peaceful approach.

Addressing MPs during the 36thRegular Session of the House of People's Representatives yesterday, Prime Minister Abiy stressed that Ethiopia aims to maintain relations based on a win-win approach. The recent request for sea access is rooted in the country's desire for mutual growth and cooperation.

Ethiopia has sought assistance from neighboring countries to gain sea access, with Somaliland being particularly responsive. "The Somali people are not just our neighbors but also our brothers and sisters. Ethiopians have sacrificed for Somalia's peace and unity," Abiy said. He emphasized Ethiopia's firm commitment to Somalia's unity and prosperty integrity, stating that Ethiopia has contributed significantly more to Somalia's than any other country.

Premier Abiy also addressed Sudan's situation, clarifying that Ethiopia has not exploited Sudan's turmoil for its benefit. Despite Sudan's inability to pay for Ethiopia's power supply, Ethiopia has continued to provide electricity, demonstrating a commitment to brotherhood.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister highlighted the government's dedication to restoring services in Tigray State based on the Pretoria Peace Agreement. He described the agreement as an African cultural revolution providing African solutions to African problems without external involvement. The agreement aims to shape Ethiopia's future politically and has led to significant infrastructural and service sector rehabilitation in the state.

The reintegration of internally displaced people (IDPs) into their homes in areas like Raya and Tselemt has provided relief and fostered cooperation among TPLF officials and the government. Sustaining peace and resolving issues through dialogue remains a priority for the government.

"The Pretoria Agreement marked a cultural shift towards peaceful conflict resolution," Abiy said. "Ceasing fire and restarting essential services like banks, airlines, and telecoms is in progress. We've started returning war-displaced citizens to their villages as per the agreement."

He reiterated the government's commitment to improving the livelihoods of people in conflict-affected areas, considering the reintegration process a major step toward ensuring lasting peace and development.BY TSEGAYE TILAHUN