Ethiopia Seeks to Internationalize Green Legacy Initiative

YESUF ENDRIS — Ethiopia is working to internationalize its Green Legacy Initiative (GLI), which has brought significant improvements in environmental conservation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said.

In a biweekly press briefing held yesterday, MoFA Spokesperson Nebiyu Tedla (Ambassador) stated that the GLI is receiving diplomatic support from regional and international environmental organizations. Due to the unpredictability of weather, he suggested that the initiative needs to be implemented globally.

Over the past five years, the initiative has been promoted across the continent, demonstrating its potential as a model to combat the environmental crisis faced by both Africa and the world. The spokesperson emphasized that the global climate crisis requires practical solutions, and Ethiopia's initiative shows that tangible actions, beyond conferences, can significantly mitigate the impact.

The Ethiopian government has been committed and vocal in climate negotiations, criticizing developed countries for their carbon emissions and advocating for compensation for less industrialized nations. These diplomatic efforts are gaining international recognition, extending beyond the compensation agenda.

Ambassador Nebiyu also highlighted the importance of environmental conservation initiatives for trans-boundary natural resources like rivers. According to him, Ethiopia is supporting riparian countries by promoting sustainable river water flow. "Billions of trees have been planted so far. The MoFA is actively promoting the initiative."

In related news, the spokesperson briefed journalists on recent talks between Ethiopia and Somalia. He described the discussions as fruitful, emphasizing Ethiopia's commitment to resolving disputes through peaceful dialogue and cooperation.

It is to be recalled that Ethiopian Foreign Affairs Minister Taye Atske-Selassie and Somalia's Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi met in Ankara on July 2 through the Turkish government's facilitation.

The two ministers agreed to meet again in Ankara on September 2, 2024, for a second round of discussions, it was learned.