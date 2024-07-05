Ethiopia: PM Praises Fruits of Corridor Dev't Project

ADDIS ABABA — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) announced that the Addis Ababa corridor development project, designed to create a clean and livable environment, has produced significant benefits for many citizens.

The Prime Minister made this statement yesterday while responding to queries from lawmakers.

Abiy noted that the project in the capital has generated more jobs, improved living standards, and created a cleaner environment.

"Mayors of 38 cities discussed the plan before its implementation in Addis Ababa. They are now expected to replicate this successful project in their respective cities," he said. The Prime Minister emphasized that the corridor development is for the common good and urged all stakeholders to collaborate. "We should not be satisfied with this result as we have a lot of work to do in the future."

Meanwhile, the Premier highlighted that some 30,000 kindergarten and nursery schools have been built, demonstrating the government's commitment to quality education. To make the education system more inclusive, the government is constructing boarding schools for disabled persons and women, with a modern school (Yenegewa Tequam) for women who had been commercial sex workers as an example.

However, he noted that the government is not currently building new universities, focusing instead on ensuring the quality and autonomy of existing institutions. The government spent 45 million USD to publish and import textbooks to address shortages.

Additionally, the Prime Minister reported that the reformist administration has built and delivered five ground plus eleven and twelve residential houses to low-income communities in the Aware neighborhood of Addis Ababa to improve their living conditions.

On the public health front, he stated that the government distributed 10 million vaccinations nationwide to prevent a cholera outbreak this fiscal year. Vaccinations were also administered in 58 districts to prevent measles, and mosquito nets were distributed to combat malaria.