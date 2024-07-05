Uganda: ICT Ministry Spurs Growth With Innovations and Strategic Roadmap

The Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, Ms Amina Zawedde, has reported significant growth in the ICT sector, marked by advancements in regulatory frameworks, service digitization, and innovation.

Addressing delegates from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) at the Nakawa National ICT Hub, Ms Zawedde pointed to the transformative developments in the sector, highlighting the ministry's five year ambitious roadmap for the future.

"In the past few years, we've seen remarkable progress in our regulatory frameworks and the digitization of services," she said.

"Our commitment to fostering innovation has been a key driver of this growth."

The ministry's ICT roadmap focuses on several critical areas: infrastructure development, cybersecurity, data protection and privacy, digital services, digital skilling, and innovation and entrepreneurship.

According to Zawedde, these strategic priorities aim to bridge the digital divide and promote nationwide technological advancement.

"Our roadmap is comprehensive and forward-looking. We are dedicated to building robust infrastructure, ensuring data protection and privacy, and enhancing digital services," he said.

"Digital skilling is another essential aspect, as we strive to equip our citizens with the necessary skills to thrive in a digital world."

A major component of this roadmap is the emphasis on innovation and entrepreneurship.

The ICT National Hub, along with regional hubs established in universities across the country, plays a crucial role in supporting local innovators.

These hubs provide resources and capacity-building opportunities, fostering a culture of innovation in various communities.

"We are proud of the work being done at the ICT National Hub and the regional hubs. By extending support to innovators at the grassroots level, we are nurturing a new generation of entrepreneurs and tech leaders," said Zawedde.