Uganda: NRM Supporters Gather At Kololo to Applaud Museveni for 'Steady Leadership'

5 July 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Ramson Muhairwe

Thousands of NRM supporters have gathered at Kololo independence grounds to celebrate and thank president Museveni for his leadership and spearheading the country for close to 49 years.

Some of the members at the event are dignitaries from different countries, political leaders, religious leaders and other members of the public.

The event has been organized by the NRM secretariat led by the director for mobilisation, Rosemary Sseninde.

President Museveni who is the chief guest is expected to arrive at the venue in the afternoon.

Members of the public are expected to give the president gifts and rewards as a token of appreciation .

"Many times it has been the president giving. This time it will be us giving him," Sseninde said.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.