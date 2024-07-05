Somalia: Egypt Pledges Full Support for Somalia's Security and Sovereignty

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has assured Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Egypt's unwavering commitment to backing Somalia's security efforts and upholding its territorial integrity.

The two leaders held a phone conversation, during which President Sisi commended the Federal Government of Somalia for its various initiatives aimed at stabilizing the country and improving the lives of its citizens.

The discussions also centred around enhancing bilateral relations and existing collaboration between Egypt and Somalia across economic, cultural, religious, and security domains.

Furthermore, the presidents addressed the situation in the volatile Horn of Africa region, emphasizing their shared determination to ensure the security and stability of the strategic Red Sea and Gulf of Aden waterways.

They reiterated the critical need for a collective, multilateral approach to maintaining regional stability, underscoring the importance of all states in the region adhering to frameworks of cooperation for the benefit of their respective populations.

This high-level engagement between the Egyptian and Somali heads of state underscores the growing importance of regional partnerships in addressing the complex security and development challenges facing the Horn of Africa.

The pledge of Egyptian support is a significant boost for Somalia's ongoing efforts to strengthen its institutions and counter the threat of terrorism.