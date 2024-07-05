South Africa: Parliament Congratulates Newly Elected Leadership of the PGA

5 July 2024
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

Parliament — Parliament extends its heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected leadership of the Parliamentary Press Gallery Association (PGA). We congratulate Ms Andisiwe Makinana on her re-election as Chairperson, Ms Lindsay Dentlinger as Secretary, and Mr Jason Felix as Treasurer.

We look forward to continuing our collaborative and productive relationship with the PGA leadership and members. Journalists play a crucial role in the coverage of the proceedings and business of Parliament, ensuring that the people of South Africa are informed and engaged in the democratic process. Their work enhances transparency, accountability, and public participation, which are fundamental to our democracy.

Parliament expresses deep appreciation to the media houses that have continued to invest in journalists dedicated to reporting on parliamentary proceedings, especially during these challenging times when many newsrooms are facing budget constraints and dwindling resources. This ensures that the public remains informed and engaged in the democratic process, reinforcing the essential role of the media in promoting transparency and accountability.

We wish the new executive team every success in their endeavors and reaffirm our commitment to working together to deepen transparency, openness and access to the business of Parliament.

