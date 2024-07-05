Namibia: IPC Trashes 'British-Funded Party' Social Media Claims

The Independent Patriots For Change (IPC) has rubbished a letter circulating on social media that claims the party is British funded.

In a media statement on Thursday, party spokesperson Immanuel Nashinge accused Swapo and other opponents of stopping at nothing to prevent Namibians from electing "legitimate" leaders.

"We are aware of a multitude of agents hired by our opponents to mislead the nation. We, however, urge the people of Namibia to exercise extreme caution when encountering communications on social media purporting to represent alleged events and or communications to, or, in relation with IPC, and/or its leaders," Nashinge said.

According to Nashinge, the "fear-mongering" attempts are designed to mislead and frighten voters to prevent the inevitable victory of the party.

"As the election draws closer, and the fear of losing their power leads and of looting our nation of its resources, the ruling party and our opponents will stop at nothing to prevent the people of Namibia from exercising their democratic rights in electing their legitimate leaders," he said.

"The IPC strongly condemns what has now become a norm for political opponents to fabricate lies, forge documents and distribute fake news to tarnish the integrity of the IPC. We challenge our political opponents to engage in mature political campaigns, comply with the code of conduct of political parties and to raise the bar rather than to engage in name-calling and now forging letters," he said.