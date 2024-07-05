Mauritius: Indigenous Plant, 'Cylindrocline Lorencei', Saved From Extinction and Reintroduced in Mauritius

The replanting ceremony in the wild of 'Cylindrocline lorencei', an indigenous plant which had been extinct in Mauritius as of 1990, was held, today, at Pétrin in Black River Gorges National Park.

The reintroduction of some 100 Cylindrocline lorencei into the natural environment in Mauritius is a joint initiative of the Conservatoire Botanique National de Brest in France and the Mauritius National Parks and Conservation Service. The project is funded by the Mauritius Commercial Bank Ltd.

It is recalled that in the 1970's, the French botanist and founder of the Conservatoire Botanique National de Brest, Mr Jean-Yves Lesouëf, managed to collect some seeds which were kept in the seed bank in Brest. However, the seeds could not be germinated naturally. Fortunately, through progress made in the field of biotechnologies, the Conservatoire Botanique National de Brest succeeded in 1993, in collaboration with the Institut National de Recherche pour l'Agriculture (INRA) in Ploudaniel, in regenerating the whole plant. Afterwards, the Cylindrocline lorencei was successfully propagated through embryo culture and later in-vitro culture techniques.

As from 2009, the Conservatoire turned to the French applied research centre, Vegenov, to multiply to more large scale, by in vitro micropropagation, hundreds of plants. Consignments were then sent from Brest to the National Parks and Conservation Service for acclimatisation and its introduction in the wild. After several attempts, the region of Pétrin was deemed to be the appropriate area for the replanting of the Cylindrocline lorencei since it has the same biotic and abiotic conditions as the original habitat in Plaine Champagne.

Around a hundred plants born in Brest following a precise protocol are now being reintroduced in the Conservation Management Areas of Mauritius, with some 50 plants in Pétrin. It is noted that the Conservatoire Botanique National de Brest has submitted the Protocol to the National Parks and Conservation Service with the aim of ensuring the sustainable return of the Cylindrocline lorencei to its natural environment as well as its long-term survival.

Several eminent personalities were present at the replanting ceremony including the Minister of Agro-Industry and Food Security, Mr Mahen Kumar Seeruttun; the Director of the Conservatoire Botanique National de Brest, Dr Stephane Buord; the responsible officer of the seed bank of the Conservatoire, Ms Catherine Gautier; the Sustainability Manager of the Mauritius Commercial Bank Ltd, Mr Stephane Lebon; and the personnel of the National Parks and Conservation Service.

In his address, the Minister commended the collaborative venture between the Conservatoire Botanique National de Brest, the National Parks and Conservation Service, and the Mauritius Commercial Bank Ltd and their utmost dedication which had resulted in the successful revival and reintroduction of the Cylindrocline lorencei in its natural habitat after thirty years. "The Republic of Mauritius is thankful to you all for the amazing work in seeing through this long-term undertaking," stated Mr Seeruttun.

For his part, Dr Stephane Buord gave a brief overview of the three decade-long endeavour. He highlighted the considerable efforts and determination of all stakeholders in this biodiversity conservation project, as well as the technical and financial input. "The success, driven by biotechnologies, would not have been achieved without the involvement of the technical partner, the National Park and Conservation Service, and the financial partner, the Mauritius Commercial Bank Ltd, which had borne the operation costs of the project," he said.