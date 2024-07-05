Mauritius: National Cancer Centre Makes Acquisition of a Computed Tomography Coronary Angiogram and a Cardiac Mri

Two new services to be offered by the National Cancer Centre, namely the state of-the-art Computed Tomography Coronary Angiogram and the advanced Cardiac MRI, were unveiled yesterday, by the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal, in Solferino.

The Computed Tomography Coronary Angiogram was acquired by the Government at the cost of Rs 53 million and the Cardiac MRI, for a sum of Rs 93 million.

In his address, the Health Minister dwelt on the prevailing situation of cardiovascular disease and cancer in Mauritius, underlining that the three leading causes of death are diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cancer.

He pointed out that as per the National Cancer Registry Report, in 2022 some 3,200 new cancer cases were recorded (1400 among men and 1800 among women), and more than 1,500 deaths were attributed to cancer. He added that that overall cancer incidence rate has risen by 11.7 % compared to 2021, further indicating that in 2023, 6,485 angiographies were performed at regional hospitals and at the Cardiac Centre, including 1,045 open heart surgeries.

At the level of the Government, we are doing our level best in terms of prevention but also on the curative side, assured Dr Jagutpal.

Speaking about the provision of these new services by the National Cancer Centre, Minister Jagutpal qualified it as a significant leap forward in his Ministry's mission to improve patient outcomes, introduce lesser invasive procedures, reduce waiting time, enhance diagnostic capacities and deliver quality care and treatment for patients.

He informed that the CT Scanner currently under use is the most powerful of its kind in Mauritius and is capable of performing a coronary CT in only 0.45 seconds, which he said, not only reduces the discomfort and anxiety for patients but also ensures that the clearest and most detailed and high-resolution images possible are obtained. The Minister emphasised that these will allow doctors to visualise the coronary arteries with unprecedented clarity, enabling them to detect blockages and other abnormalities with precision.

As for using coronary CT angiogram or "virtual angiogram", Dr Jagutpal remarked that it will significantly alleviate the waiting list for angiographies which stands at an average of six weeks presently. By offering a non-invasive alternative supported by international guidelines, we are aligning ourselves with global best practices and providing patients with safer, quicker, and accurate diagnostic options, he said.

Concerning the Cardiac MRI, he stressed that it is the gold standard for analysing the functions of the heart, particularly, the left and right ventricles, underlining that with the equipment, doctors can meticulously monitor the heart's response to these treatments, to make informed decisions that balance cancer treatment efficacy with cardiac safety.

Moreover, the Health Minister added the Cardiac MRI's ability to provide detailed insights into ventricular function is also invaluable in managing a variety of other cardiac conditions.

He further stated that the Cardiac MRI will also help to address the pressing needs of 200 thalassemia patients by performing 'virtual biopsies to quantify the amount of iron in the myocardium.

Minister Jagutpal expressed satisfaction that the Government is eliminating the need for overseas treatment to have access to such cutting-edge technology by providing world-class healthcare services locally.