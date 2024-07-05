South Africa: Johannesburg Heritage Foundation Joins Call for Library to Be Reopened

The Louisa Prince Library in Ennerdale has been closed since 2021

The Louisa Prince Library was closed in 2021 because of electrical faults.

Residents and community groups say its closure has deprived them of a space they used for recreation and education and students to do homework.

The Johannesburg Heritage Foundation has called on the City to prioritise the reopening of the library.

The Louisa Prince Library in Ennerdale, south of Johannesburg, has been closed to the public for years. It first closed in 2020, during the Covid lockdown. It reopened briefly but was closed again in 2021 because of electrical faults. There has been no word from the City of Johannesburg on when it will reopen.

It is one of seven of the 86 libraries under the City that have been closed for years.

Residents say many people have lost access to read for entertainment or education. Community groups and learners used the space for activities and homework.

The library also offered services to the surrounding townships of Lawley, Finetown, Grasmere and Kanana Park, among others. More than 4,400 people a month were using the library at the time it closed.

Kokotela resident Nancy Smith said the library was a place for young people to access job offers and educational material. For many children the library also served as a safe space.

Sikhuphukile Ncube said it is costly to travel to the next nearest library and it is smaller and doesn't have as large a range of books.

"Libraries remaining closed for years without an explanation is not acceptable," said Johannesburg Heritage Foundation chairperson David Fleminger.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In our protest action for the re-opening of the Johannesburg City Library, we said access to knowledge is in our Bill of Rights and libraries play a huge role in the promotion of learning and community upliftment."

City of Johannesburg spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane said, "The closure happened immediately after Covid-19, and at a time when the City had to pick up projects that came to a standstill in 2020. All projects were delayed, and new projects or major repair projects (such as Ennerdale) were not attended to as required."

He confirmed that the library had closed due to "electrical wiring faults". It had become "unsafe for public use" and a fire hazard.

He could not say when the building would re-open, but said it was "prioritised" for this financial year.

On the closure of the Johannesburg City Library, Modingoane said R25-million has been allocated for the 2024/25 financial year. The estimated opening date is June 2026, but it will depend on the safety assessment after renovations are complete.

Libraries closed in Joburg: