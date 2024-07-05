Rwanda: Kwibohora30 - Rwandans Abroad Reflect On the 'Ambitious Society' Rwanda Has Become

As Rwanda marked the 30th anniversary of Liberation Day (Kwibohora30) with a national ceremony held at Amahoro Stadium in the capital Kigali, on July 4, Rwandans in the Diaspora also organised events to reflect on the country's transformation after the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Under the Kwibihora30 theme "Rwanda's Journey Continues," the events were held in Switzerland, Belgium, The Netherlands, and elsewhere, where Rwandans, friends of Rwanda and members of the diplomatic corps gathered to honour the sacrifices made by the Rwanda Patriotic Front/Army (RPA) to liberate the country from decades of ethnic discrimination, impunity that led to the Genocide in which over one million lives were lost.

In the Swiss capital Geneva, Rwanda's envoy to Switzerland and the United Nations James Ngango, highlighted the significance of July 4, 1994 in the history of the country.

The RPA forces, led by President Paul Kagame "brought an end to the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi and ushered in a new era of hope and rebuilding," Ngango said.

"This victory not only saved countless lives but also paved the way for the nation's recovery and renewal."

The diplomat said Rwanda has since committed to national unity, resilience, and development, thanks to security, restored dignity and hope amongst Rwandans.

"The Rwanda of today stands as a beacon of progress and opportunities," he said, highlighting achievements made in education, healthcare, and infrastructure, which have positioned the country as "a model of sustainable development in Africa."

This Thursday in Geneva, Amb. @NgangoJ5 was joined by Members of the Diplomatic Corps accredited to Geneva, members of the Rwandan diaspora in Switzerland, and friends of Rwanda to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Rwanda's Liberation Day. #Kwibohora30 1/5 pic.twitter.com/GeORgxDB8w-- Rwanda in Geneva (@RwandaInGeneva) July 5, 2024

The event was also marked with a performance of Rwanda traditional dances and an art exhibition held at the Swiss art centre Gallery Brulhart.

In the Belgian capital Brussels, Rwandans and friends of Rwanda gathered to celebrate Kwibohora30, as they reflected on the country's progress over the past three decades.

It was noted that the 30-year journey reflects the reconstruction of the Rwandan social fabric, which had been shattered by years of hatred and discrimination.

"Our true liberation is the transition from a closed society to an open society, from a fearful society to an ambitious society," said Cesar Igor, Rwanda's ambassador to Belgium.

"It is the transition from leadership based on exclusion and privilege, which saw the Rwandan citizen as a threat, to a society which considers its citizens its greatest asset."

The 30th anniversary of Rwanda's liberation was celebrated today under the theme "Rwanda's journey continues". The Embassy of the Republic Rwanda in NL hosted the #Kwibohora30 celebration with a reception at the Marriott Hotel in The Hague. https://t.co/992NyXBjFB pic.twitter.com/GHSWqsR99k-- Rwanda in The Hague (@Rwanda_TheHague) July 4, 2024

At the Hague, members of the diplomatic corps and representatives of the Dutch government also celebrated the liberation of Rwanda in an event that attracted over 100 people.