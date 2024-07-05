Kenya: Lupita Nyong'o Returns to Cinema in a Horror

5 July 2024
The Observer (Kampala)
By Abdallah Mbajja

The first two Quiet Place films took audiences to a world in which aliens invaded, and civilization ended.

Because the blind creatures were sensitive to sound, the film's protagonists survived by learning sign language and adopting a silent lifestyle.

A Quiet Place: Day One, the third installment in the franchise, returns to the first day of the invasion and shows viewers how human survivors faced the alien threat while living in New York, the world's noisiest city.

Micheal Sarnoski, the director, is also responsible for Pig, a 2021 drama in which Nicolas Cage plays a truffle hunter searching for his kidnapped pig (yes, that's a real movie).

Reviews for Day One have been positive thus far. It has a critic rating of 84 percent and an audience score of 73 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics have complimented the tension and the impressive performances from Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn. Although they have argued that Day One is not as scary as the first two films.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.