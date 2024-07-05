Kenya: Lupita Nyong'o Returns to Cinema in a Horror

The first two Quiet Place films took audiences to a world in which aliens invaded, and civilization ended.

Because the blind creatures were sensitive to sound, the film's protagonists survived by learning sign language and adopting a silent lifestyle.

A Quiet Place: Day One, the third installment in the franchise, returns to the first day of the invasion and shows viewers how human survivors faced the alien threat while living in New York, the world's noisiest city.

Micheal Sarnoski, the director, is also responsible for Pig, a 2021 drama in which Nicolas Cage plays a truffle hunter searching for his kidnapped pig (yes, that's a real movie).

Reviews for Day One have been positive thus far. It has a critic rating of 84 percent and an audience score of 73 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics have complimented the tension and the impressive performances from Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn. Although they have argued that Day One is not as scary as the first two films.