Kenya: President Ruto Orders State Officers Not to Participate in Public Fundraisers

Nairobi — President William Ruto has banned State officers from participating in public fundraisers with immediate effect.

Speaking during a press conference at State House Nairobi on Friday, the head of state further directed them to keep off philanthropic activities.

He also ordered the Attorney General to "prepare and submit legislation to this effect and develop a mechanism for structured and transparent contribution for public, charitable and philanthropic purposes."

He further indicated that the the changes will be followed by others to be rolled out soon.

The head of state also formed a Task Force to undertake a forensic audit of Kenya's Public Debt following sustained pressure.

Kenyans, mainly the GenZ's went to the streets since late last month demanding accountability in government after rejecting budget proposals for the new financial year.

In response, President Ruto said he would implement most of their demands, which included making public the exact amount Kenya owes in debts as well as cutting down on unnecessary spending in government.

"I have formed a special task force to audit Kenya's public debt and report back in three months with specific recommendations," the president said Friday in an address to the nation from State House, the third in under a week.

Other key reforms include reducing the number of government advisors by 50 per cent, and cutting on the confidential budget including for his office by 50 per cent following an uproar from the public.

The protests held across the country for two weeks left more than 40 people dead, and more than 300 others injured.

President Ruto said he be making key changes in his government, with analysts pointing to possible dismissals of top officials in the Cabinet and security sector.