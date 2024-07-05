Tunisia: Isie Announces Calendar for 2024 Presidential Election

5 July 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — The Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE) announced the calendar for the next presidential election, set for October 6, 2024.

Below are the various stages in the electoral process:

-July 5, 2024: Automatic voter registration in Tunisia and abroad

-July 6 and 7, 2024: Publication of preliminary lists of voters

-July 8 to 22, 2024: Updating of voter data (polling centres and polling stations)

-July 23, 2024: Publication of the final list of voters

-July 29 to August 6, 2024: Opening of presidential candidacies

-August 11, 2024: Publication of the list of approved candidates

-August 12 to September 20, 2024: Exceptional period granted to voters to update their data in the electoral register

-September 2, 2024: Deadline for withdrawing candidacy

-September 3, 2024: Proclamation of the final list of presidential candidates

-September 12 to October 2, 2024: Electoral campaign abroad

-September 14 to October 4, 2024: Electoral campaign in Tunisia

-October 3, 2024: Electoral silence abroad

-October 4 and 5, 2024: Voting for the first round of the presidential election in overseas constituencies

-October 5, 2024: Electoral silence at home

-October 6, 2024: Voting for the first round of the presidential election in Tunisia

-October 7 to 9, 2024: Proclamation of the preliminary results of the first round of the presidential election

-November 8 or 9, 2024: Proclamation of the final results of the first round of the presidential election.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.