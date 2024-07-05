Tunisia: Isie Announces Calendar for 2024 Presidential Election

Tunis — The Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE) announced the calendar for the next presidential election, set for October 6, 2024.

Below are the various stages in the electoral process:

-July 5, 2024: Automatic voter registration in Tunisia and abroad

-July 6 and 7, 2024: Publication of preliminary lists of voters

-July 8 to 22, 2024: Updating of voter data (polling centres and polling stations)

-July 23, 2024: Publication of the final list of voters

-July 29 to August 6, 2024: Opening of presidential candidacies

-August 11, 2024: Publication of the list of approved candidates

-August 12 to September 20, 2024: Exceptional period granted to voters to update their data in the electoral register

-September 2, 2024: Deadline for withdrawing candidacy

-September 3, 2024: Proclamation of the final list of presidential candidates

-September 12 to October 2, 2024: Electoral campaign abroad

-September 14 to October 4, 2024: Electoral campaign in Tunisia

-October 3, 2024: Electoral silence abroad

-October 4 and 5, 2024: Voting for the first round of the presidential election in overseas constituencies

-October 5, 2024: Electoral silence at home

-October 6, 2024: Voting for the first round of the presidential election in Tunisia

-October 7 to 9, 2024: Proclamation of the preliminary results of the first round of the presidential election

-November 8 or 9, 2024: Proclamation of the final results of the first round of the presidential election.