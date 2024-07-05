Africa: Foreign Minister Meets Russian Special Envoy for Middle East and Africa

Moscow — A Meeting was held on Thursday July 4 in Moscow between Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and Russian Special Envoy for the Middle East and Africa. Hereunder the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) publishes the original text of the press statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

Date: July 4, 2024

This afternoon, Mr. Ambassador Hussein Awad Ali, the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Republic of the Sudan, met with Mr. Mikhail Baghdanov, the Special Envoy of the Russian President for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Minister of Foreign affairs at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The meeting was attended by the Sudanese Ambassador to Moscow and several Russian officials.

The discussions focused on recent developments in Sudan, particularly in the military sphere and initiatives proposed for peaceful solutions. The Acting Minister detailed the current situation on the ground, highlighting the grave violations committed by the rebel militia, which have now transformed into criminal gangs targeting citizens' properties and defiling the honor of their women. He emphasized Sudan's support for a peaceful resolution, contingent on the militia's adherence to previously agreed terms in the Jeddah forum, ensuring seriousness and commitment from the rebel side.

Mr. Baghdanov reaffirmed Russia's support for Sudan's safety, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. He stressed the importance of focusing on a peaceful solution to the crisis to avoid prolonging the war and its repercussions, and reiterated Russia's readiness to contribute to peace efforts based on its support for legitimacy in Sudan.

Additionally, the meeting addressed the growing bilateral relations between Sudan and Russia, emphasizing the importance of exchanging visits and coordinating in international forums. Discussions included several practical steps to strengthen relations and activate cooperation mechanisms that serve the common interests of both countries across various fields in the coming period.