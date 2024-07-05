Malawi: Analyst Deplores 'Early Endorsement' of Political Parties' Leaders, Presidential Candidates

5 July 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

In the ensuing excitement over anticipated political parties' elective conventions ahead of the 2025 general elections, Mzuzu University-based political analyst Chrispin Mphande has deplored a "tendency of early endorsement of leaders and presidential candidates" by some parties' members and officials.

Mphande, in an interview, reiterated that "the tendency of declaring and imposing in advance a preferred leader", practiced in almost all political parties in Malawi, has rendered "false" a unanimous proclamation that "all positions are up for grabs" at the forthcoming conventions.

Mphande's sentiments follow announcements from some major political parties, calling for their conventions this coming August.

The parties include Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF).

Media reports show, for instance, that in MCP and DPP, some members and senior officials already endorsed State President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera and Arthur Peter Mutharika, respectively, as the parties' leaders and torchbearers during the 2025 general elections.

Mphande said such declarations frustrate intra-party democracy as they render "useless" other members wanting to compete, especially on the presidency.

"Give room to everyone. Members, more especially senior party officials should desist from early endorsement of leaders.

"This narrows spaces for people to make rational decisions on who their leader and candidate should be".

Zeroing in on the forthcoming MCP and DPP conventions, following their reported endorsement of Chakwera and Mutharika, Mphande said this means "those still competing against the two for presidency will likely be regarded as rebels in the parties".

"So, party members, especially senior officials should avoid being overzealous. Early endorsements frustrate other potential candidates and party delegates.

"Let people make their decisions there and then, at the convention".

