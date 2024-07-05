Ethiopia: Somalia Accuses Ethiopia of Pursuing False Claims to Seize Territory

Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has accused neighboring Ethiopia of propagating a false narrative to justify territorial acquisitions, stating that Ethiopia's true objective is to establish a military presence in the strategic Red Sea region rather than to access Somali ports or invest in maritime facilities.

"Ethiopia's goal is not to access our ports or invest in maritime infrastructure, but to claim Somali territory and set up a military base in the Red Sea," Prime Minister Hamza asserted during a press conference.

The Somali leader's remarks come amid escalating tensions over long-standing border disputes and competing claims to maritime resources between the two Horn of Africa neighbours.

Prime Minister Hamza stated that Somalia's position on the matter is unequivocal, recounting how the Somali government had firmly conveyed its stance to both Kenya and Turkey, where recent mediation efforts have taken place. "We have made it clear that we will not negotiate over our sea," he declared.

Hamza emphasized that Ethiopia needs to correct its approach and abandon what he described as "false historical claims" aimed at interfering with Somali sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"If we examine historical grievances, Somalia is the only party with unresolved claims against Ethiopia," the Prime Minister said, underscoring that any talks between the two countries must prioritize Somalia's crucial national interests.

The escalating diplomatic row highlights the complex geopolitical dynamics in the Horn of Africa, where competing claims over land, maritime resources, and strategic positioning have long been a source of tension and instability.

Prime Minister Hamza's strong rebuke of Ethiopia's alleged territorial ambitions signals Somalia's determination to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, even as regional powers jockey for influence in the strategically vital Red Sea and Gulf of Aden region.