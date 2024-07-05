Uganda: Rotary Cancer Run Targets Raising Shs3bn This Year

Organisers have said they are seeking to raise at least shs3 billion during this year's Rotary Cancer run.

Speaking on Friday, Stephen Mwanje, the Patron of Rotary Cancer Foundation said in a bid to construct two linear accelerator bunkers at the Rotary Cancer Centre at Nsambya hospital, they have an ambitious target of collecting shs9 billion by 2027.

"At Nsambya(Rotary Cancer Centre), we can do chemotherapy and surgery but unfortunately most of these cancers are stubborn and need radiotherapy yet most of our people cant afford to fly abroad to do this. To ensure radiotherapy can be done here, we need to construct a centre of excellence for Cancer treatment in Uganda," Mwanje said.

"We currently have a gap of shs9 billion to complete the two linear accelerator bunkers and unveil the Cancer centre of excellence by 2027. Therefore, we must raise at least shs3 billion each year starting from 2024 until 2027."

The Rotary Cancer Run started in 2012 and according to Mwanje, whereas proceeds from the run in the past years have among others helped construct a cancer centre at Nsambya hospital and a blood bank at Mengo hospital, they are targeting a centre of excellence for cancer treatment.

He pointed to the continued menace caused by Cancer in the country with 22000 killed every year.

"These people die because they are diagnosed late. The earlier you know about your situation, the higher the chances of your survival. This responsibility is for everyone. We can have cancer discussions with our children while having meals so that we create awareness and increase chances of survival .You can survive cancer if diagnosed early. This is the awareness we need to create."

New partners

On Friday, new partners in Bakaima real estate dealers were unveiled to the media during a function held at Mapeera House in Kampala.

Karim Kaweesa, the Managing Director of Bakaima told the meeting that as part of their contribution, they have donated a 50 x 100 plot of land in their estate in Bujuuko that will given to the winner.

"We are always welcome to give a helping hand where we feel we can. Because of the good cause to help people suffering from cancer, we decided to throw our weight behind the Rotary Cancer run. We decided to give a piece of land to boost competition and once we have a big number of runners we can hit our target," Kaweesa.

Centenary Bank Managing Director, Fabian Kasi welcomed the new partners .

"This is yet another significant moment to continue with the cause of supporting a cause that touches members of the community. We believe that giving back to community and supporting initiatives that promote health and wellbeing of the people is an obligation to us," Kasi said.

It is our obligation that we not only do business in communities but do businesses for communities as well. That is why there are things affecting their wellbeing, we are at the forefront of providing intervention. The Rotary Cancer run is one of these initiatives."