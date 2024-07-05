Uganda: Government Defends Ugx 300 Billion Bailout for Roko Construction Amid Public Concerns

The Ugandan government's decision to allocate UGX 300bn in bailout funds to roko Construction has ignited a storm of controversy with citizens and analysts questioning the rationale behind such a substantial financial support for the private entity.

Jonathan Ebwalu, a Member of Parliament Soroti west, voiced his dismay over the bailout for roko construction as he was hosted today via the morning breeze show.

"We are giving a lot of money to private entities in the form of bailouts. We gave roko UGX 200bn last year and now we are giving it UGX 300bn, this sentiment reflects growing public skepticism over transparency in government expenditures," Ebwalu stated.

ROKO Construction, a major player in Uganda's infrastructure sector, has been pivotal in numerous national projects. Minister of Finance, Dr. Sarah Wanjiku, defended the bailout, emphasizing its importance for ongoing infrastructure development.

Critics argue that such large bailouts raise concerns about fiscal discipline and equity in resource allocation. Transparency International Uganda issued a statement urguing greater accountability in government spending, demanding clear justifications for the substantial financial support provided to roko Construction.

Dr. Patrick Otim, an economist at Makerere University, highlighted roko Construction's economic significance, the company contributes significantly to employment and economic growth. However, the scale of the bailout warrants careful scrutiny to ensure responsible use of public funds."

As debates intensify, stakeholders await further clarification from government officials regarding the criteria and procedures guiding the allocation of funds to roko Construction, amidst calls for increased transparency and fiscal prudence.

The controversy surrounding the UGX 300bn bailout for roko Construction underscores broader concerns about governance and fiscal responsibility in Uganda. With public scrutiny mounting, the government faces pressure to justify its decisions and ensure equitable and transparent use of taxpayer funds in national development initiatives.