Uganda: President Museveni Creates New Unit to Supervise URA

5 July 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

President Museveni has created a new unit to oversee Uganda Revenue Authority operations and fight corruption within the tax administration system in the country.

In a statement released on Friday, the Presidential Press Unit said the State House Revenue Intelligence and Strategic Operations Unit will carry out an oversight on the Taxman and fight corruption within the tax administration system.

According to the statement, the President has also appointed David Kalemera as a senior Presidential advisor and head of the unit.

According to the statement, creation of the new Unit will help the Government close revenue leakages and boost tax collection.

This is the fourth unit being created by President Museveni under State House after the State House Monitoring Unit (SHACU), the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, and the State House Investors Protection Unit.

The creation of some of the units such as SHACU have been widely criticised for overlapping functions of existing agencies such the Inspectorate of Government while others are, for the better part, redundant.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.