Kenya's Wheelchair Boxers Bag Second Place After Host Poland At Paralympics

5 July 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Kenya's wheelchair boxing team secured second place in the World Paralympic boxing competition in Poland.

The team headed by Mary Atieno registered the result after emerging second in three different categories.

Evans Odhiambo Absalom won gold in Heavyweight category while Emmanuel Yakavi bagged the Lightweight category.

Speaking to the press, Atieno reiterated that the team was able to perform due to support from wellwishers.

"We are happy that we were able to represent Kenya internationally and we emerged number 2 winning gold in 2 categories," she reiterated

Overrall, the team won a trophy for being the most disciplined.

The team got a reprieve after former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko respnded to their call for assitance.

Sonko paid for their visas, competition uniform and accomodation. He further gave them training kits including globes, punching bags and wheelchairs

"Sonko's intervention came in handy we we were able to train with the equipment bought," the team leader noted while commending the Ministry of Sports for support.

Kenya faced six teams in the contest including Portugal which settled for the third place.

The team jetted back to the country on Thursday.

