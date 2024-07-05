Mozambique: Government Withdraws Mining Licenses in Cabo Delgado

Maputo — The authorities in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado have ordered the withdrawal of mining licenses because some businesses, which were granted licenses years ago, are not investing.

According to the Director of the Provincial Infrastructure Service in Cabo Delgado, Norte Luali, cited in Friday's issue of the independent newsheet "Carta de Moçambique', the province had 595 mining titles, but because they were unused at least 200 licenses have been withdrawn from their holders.

Luali explained that the cancellation of the idle licenses aims to open up space for new companies that want to explore the mining areas that are not being exploited.

Cabo Delgado has attracted business groups in recent years who have requested vast areas for the exploitation of subsoil resources, particularly ruby, gold, tourmalines and other precious stones. Currently only eight mining concessions operate in Cabo Delgado, out of the various exploration licenses granted.

According to the anti-corruption NGO, the Centre for Public Integrity (CIP) and the Rural Environment Observatory (OMR), although the province has been plagued by Islamist terrorism, requests for mining licenses have been increasing, with a focus on concessions, since 2021.

Raimundo Pachinuapa, retired General and a member of the Political Commission of the ruling Frelimo party, is alleged to hold the largest number of licenses in Cabo Delgado. He also holds 60 percent of the shares in Mwiriti Mining Limitada, which is the junior partner in Montepuez Rubies Mining (MRM), the company which operates the largest known deposit of rubies in the world.