Rwanda/South Sudan: South Sudanese Basketball Team in Rwanda for Olympics Preparations

5 July 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

A Star studded South Sudanese team has arrived in Rwanda to carry out their preparations for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

The team which boasts NBA star Bol Bol of the Phoenix Suns will spend a week in Kigali, holding their training sessions at the BK Arena.

The 2024 Olympics games will commence on July 28 in Paris, France. South Sudan will be competing in the men's Olympic basketball tournament for the first time in history, rubbing shoulders with some of the finest basketball teams in the world including USA and Serbia.

While in Kigali, the team will be accommodated at Onomo Hotel.

Despite being the basketball world's youngest country, the Bright Stars have made huge strides in their 12 years of existence by reaching the quarter-finals of FIBA AfroBasket 2021 and then qualifying for the FIBA World Cup 2023 from where they earned qualification for Paris 2024 as the highest-placed African team at the tournament (finishing 17th).

25-player training camp roster

Deng Acuoth, Deng Adel, Emmanuel Akot, Koch Bar, Bol Bol, Sunday Dech, Majok Deng, Wenyen Gabriel, Mareng Gatkuoth, Peter Jok, Carlik Jones, Kuany Kuany, Bul Kuol, Junior Madut, Thon Maker, Makur Maker, Jackson Makoi, Khaman Maluach, Mangok Mathiang, Lat Mayen, Kouat Noi, Nuni Omot, Marial Shayok, Jt Thor and Aher Uguak.

