Zimbabwe: Legend 'Mai Rwizi' Burial This Week

Veteran actress Susan "Mai Rwizi" Chenjerai, who died last Friday after a short illness, will be buried this week as the family is waiting for relatives travelling from the diaspora, a family spokesperson has confirmed.

The 83-year-old actress, who doubled as a musician, lit the ZTV screen as Mai Rwizi in the drama series "Mhuri Yekwa Mukadota". She is survived by five children, over 30 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren.

Mourners are gathered at Number 1 Beatrice Cottages in Mbare.

Mai Rwizi's niece, Prisca Shonhiwa, said burial arrangements were still sketchy as they are waiting for relatives from the diaspora.

"We are still finalising logistics.

"It may be Thursday but we can't promise you that," she said.

Shonhiwa hailed Mai Rwizi as a loving and caring person.

"She was my best friend and I will always miss her. Gogo was a nice person."

Meanwhile, glowing tributes have continued to pour in for the veteran actor.

National Arts Council of Zimbabwe director Napoleon Nyanhi described Mai Rwizi's death as a blow to the creative sector.

"Her immense contribution to the arts sector can never be ignored. In 2021, she was honoured by the National Arts Merit Awards as one of the 40 legends who made a mark on the arts and culture landscape in the first 40 years of Zimbabwe's independence.

"It is unfortunate that she has departed at a time when we are crafting our film strategy, a document which is meant to transform the film sector. We were hoping to tap into her experience for ideas in making our film industry lucrative on the local and international stage," he said.

Nyanhi, who chronicled Mai Rwizi's journey, hailed the late actress for her versatility.

"She also worked with musicians like the late Dr Oliver Mtukudzi and Jordan Chataika during her career.

"We extend our heartfelt sympathy to the family. The new generation of actors will bear the torch and run with it. The legacy you ignited will forever shine," he said.

Dub poet Albert Nyathi saluted Mai Rwizi for her creative edge.

"I used to watch her on television at Mpopoma Hall with others. I could not speak a single Shona word but I still fell in love with her."

"She played her role effortlessly, which made her a darling of many," he said.

Nyathi said he last met her at the NAMA Legends in 2020, where she was honoured.

"It was during the Covid-19 induced lockdown when I met her at the awards ceremony presided over by Minister Kirsty Coventry.

"She was in good spirits, this loss is huge. Of course, we don't live forever but Mai Rwizi was in the league of her own."

Bulawayo-bred playwright, columnist and artist, Raisedon Baya, described her as a fountain of knowledge in the creative sector.

"Susan Chenjerai was in a class of her own. If the arts in this country properly paid she would have been a proper celebrity till her death.

"In the drama '(Mhuri Yekwa) Mukadota' she was a natural talent. Rest in peace legend," he said.

Veteran broadcaster, researcher, and academic, Hellen Venganai, was also touched by Mai Rwizi's death. "Sad day for the creative industry. Sleep well our legend," she wrote in a Facebook post.

United Kingdom-based Zimbabwean theatre director and actress, Enisia Mashusha, also commiserated with the Chenjerai family.

"She brought joy to many. She made a name for herself in the 'Mukadota' series as Amai Rwizi.

"We will miss her a lot for her talent which made the 'Mukadota' series a must-watch," she said.

Mai Rwizi, who was raised in Mbare, represented the ghetto with pride.

Her calling to acting started at a tender age before she entered music.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Her journey started in 1951 as a member of Bantu actors, whose cast was made up of Mbare actors.

In the late 50s, she joined Marandellas Bush Babies and made an impact.

She rubbed shoulders with yesteryear stars like Mtukudzi, Chataika and US-based Chimurenga musician Thomas Mapfumo.

She later joined Safirio Madzikatire's Safe Brothers Band in 1969. Owing to her talent, Mai Rwizi was scouted when she was still in school and never looked back.

With Madzikatire, she performed such songs as "KwaHunyani" along with Elizabeth Taderera, known by her moniker, Katarina.

She quit acting in 1984 after she was born again. A pastor at New Gospel of God, Mai Rwizi died a Christian who was determined to save lost souls.

A favourite of many, she was also a mentor and role model, who represented female artists with pride.