Rwanda: I Am Hip Hop Festival - New Beginning of Genre's Revolution in Rwanda?

Rwandan rappers have on various occasions accused industry players of not giving Hip Hop the promotion it deserves just like other genres.

It is not time to bring the topic back for debate, we are instead talking about the rappers' new joint efforts to ensure that the genre wins Rwandans hearts back just like during the old good days of the Tough Gangs' Jay Polly (RIP), Green P, BullDogg and P Fla as well MC Mahoniboni, UTP Soldiers, NEG G the General among others.

From July 5 to 6, Green Ferry Music hosted first-ever "I Am Hip-Hop" festival the Institut Français in Kigali. The event featured over 28 rap artistes and their dedicated fans celebrating Hip-hop culture.

Many participants expressed optimism about an emerging new chapter for the genre, marked by a positive and favourable beginning.

The two-day festival hosted concerts, breakdancing, graffiti, open mic, streetwear, exhibitions, documentary screenings, deejaying and pop-up shops which are all aimed at not only entertaining revelers but also celebrating the hip hop culture. Both elements of Hip-hop culture have become tools for storytelling, social commentary, and community building, reflecting the realities and aspirations of an entire generation.

Rappers revel in

Rwandan rap titan Bulldog, real name Malick Ndayishimiye Bertrand, has for the past decade or so, championing Hip-hop in Rwanda. He said he is always committed to support initiatives like the "I Am Hip Hop" festival which to promote Hip-hop culture.

The 'Mpe Enkoni' hit maker, who was among star headliners at the festival, said that that he and a few others fought hard for the genre to be acknowledged in the local music industry.

"During our prime, people didn't understand rap music. However, our influence paved the way for the generations that came after us. Now, everyone has a bit of its essence--young people, parents, and the whole community are inspired by what we have achieved and...more is yet to come," BullDogg told The New Times.

"Today, we celebrate its identity and how people perceive it, especially upcoming rappers. However, they should embrace discipline and hard work in everything they do. These two qualities are highly recommended, especially for rising stars aspiring to carry on the Hip-hop tradition," he added.

Rapper B Threy is the pioneer of KinyaTrap, a Hip Hop subgenre which emerged in 2017 and has surged to prominence within Rwanda's rap landscape. He believes that, sooner or later, 'this sensational rhythm' will return to Rwanda's big stages.

"Our music is meant for the stages, not anywhere else. That's why people enjoy it whenever we're performing. This is how hip-hop is done. We're in a world of collaboration, and that's why everyone is seeing the genre's domination across the city," B Threy said.

Notably, B Threy, Bushali, and Dr. Nganji performed in France from May 16 to 18. The rapper, who is celebrated for his hit tracks like 'Sindaza,' and 'Nicyo Gituma,' noted that their movement took Rwandan music abroad, thanks to connections from promoters. He believes that this kind of support and collaboration needs to be applied consistently to uplift each other.

Stage is for everyone!

There has been a persistent appeal from rappers who have continuously accused promoters of overlooking rappers where only one rapper or none, features on their performance lineup for the concerts they organize.

But up-and-coming rapper Ibrahim Mutabazi, alias Muta II, takes positives from what others think might be a vice worth uprooting for the interest of the genre in Rwanda.

Muta II echoed similar sentiments as fellow rappers BullDogg and B Threy that the genre is now attracting intellectual individuals and has changed the narratives of how rappers are defined.

"This is a widely loved genre; however, it doesn't get as much attention as it should. We, as rappers, know where it is coming from and where it is heading. Entertainment infrastructures like BK Arena haven't been established for some genres, excluding others. With such infrastructures, we believe we can, in the future, take initiatives like this, allowing fans to consume the real rhythm," he said.

The inaugural I Am Hip Hop festival was more than just a festival. It was also a special occasion to network with players in the music industry in Rwanda and beyond since it was attended by people from various walks of life including Pan-African event organisers affiliated with renowned festivals like Uganda's Nyege Nyege, the Amani Festival in Goma, DR Congo, and other notable guests.

Since it is an annual show, organisers are already thinking about taking it to various places in the country and even cross the borders to East Africa, and Europe as well.

"It's very possible. With collaboration from institutions like Rwanda Development Board (RDB) and initiatives like Visit Rwanda, we believe we can expand it widely," he said.

Staying united

Rapper and composer Icenova recalls the early days of the Kinyatrap movement back in 2017, noting that, when the old hip hop generation nearly quit, their efforts sparked a new wave of hip-hop culture.

This resurgence inspired both generations and the rapper keeps calling on all rappers to stay united support initiatives aimed at inspiring the hip hop community like the I Am Hip Hop festival and fight for the genre until it regains its 'table d'honneur' seat.

"Coming together like this is the image we've been anticipating--the image of both generations of rappers joining hands to perform for our fans. Putting such energy together means a lot. We share fans, and this will trigger hip-hop to be welcomed on big stages. Promoters, DJs, and producers are observing what's going on, and I'm sure we're rewriting a new chapter," he said.

Rwanda's hip-hop genre rose to prominence in the early 2000s, particularly with a renowned rap group known as Tuff Gang, which included Jay Polly, Bull Dog, Fireman and P Fla. Independent rappers like Riderman and MC Mahoniboni also contributed to this era. These artistes are regarded as the old generation, with a rap style characterised as old school music.

It was not until 2017 that a new movement known as KinyaTrap emerged, spearheaded by rappers such as Bushali, B Threy, Slum Drip, Icenova, and many others. These game changers introduced a 'new school' style, marking a rebirth of the local hip-hop culture.