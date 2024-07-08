South Africa: J Molley Says a Collab with Emtee Not Happening, Accuses the Rapper of Being a Lean Addict

Hip hop artist J Molley caused a ruckus on social media over the weekend following a video of him blasting fellow rapper Emtee for being "a lean addict."

The Almost Dead rapper explained that the long-awaited collaboration between the two artists wouldn't be happening after Emtee, real name Mthembeni Ndevu, fumbled his bars in the studio.

Molley claimed he paid for the Roll Up star's petrol money and ordered them KFC. "As a stand-up guy, I paid for the studio session; I give them gas money," he said.

The muso then said he bought Emtee and his crew lean and added, "He's either passed out on the couch or passed out and can't put his shoe on."

The Pretoria-born rapper revealed he'd been in the studio with Emtee three times in one week and "he couldn't even write one bar."

He also mentioned Emtee's long-time collaborator Bruno who featured on his hit single Bana Ba when claiming the rapper was a lean addit.

Lean, also known as purple drank, is a recreational drug made using prescription cough medicine containing an opioid and anti-histamine with a soft drink. It's popular in hip-hop culture in the US.

Since the video went live, Molley's social media accounts no longer exist. Whether this has anything to do with the Emtee post is a mystery to online users. Still, it didn't stop them from speculating.

An X user commented: "Clear proof is a kid, why is he bringing it to social media? What is he trying to prove or gain? Whatever you say on these socials will remain even if you guys can make peace. He fumbled on a good acquaintance for clout."

Another added: "We lost Emtee man he doesn't make the same music."

A few weeks ago, Molley had fans worried after writing a series of erratic posts on X. He threatened to kill himself in an accompanying video. Luckily, a friend got to him in time.