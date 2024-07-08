South Africa: Julius Malema Gushes Over Gorgeous Wife Mantwa Matlala and So Are We

Now and again we get a sneak peek into EFF leader Julius Malema's life outside of politics. The father of three dotes on his family, but when it comes to his wife Mantwa Matlala, he loves her with passion.

The couple married under tight security in a private ceremony in his hometown Seshego in 2014. And ever since, Mantwa has proudly stood by her man's side.

When Malema posted a series of photos on X showing Mantwa's beautiful dress and him wearing a tux, online users gushed at the sight of the couple.

Looking in love and starry-eyed, Malema captioned the post: "Playing with other kids." They clearly had plans to accompany others for the evening, but only had eyes for each other.

X users made the same observations and commended the politician for loving his wife out loudly.

An online user who doesn't always agree with Malema's political tactics gave him his flowers and commented: "We might differ in political ideology but you love your family and you promote family values. Big up boss!"

Another joked that accountant Mantwa had the makings of a First Lady: "Beautiful people, always on point. 1st lady and El Presidente."

Not everyone was pleased with Malema's manner of dress which appeared to rub them up the wrong way. An X user posted: "So Malema must wear Mr Price to prove that he is for the poor," accompanied by a photo of Helen Zille.

As cool as a cucumber, the EFF leader reposted another response, saying: "Apparently you have to be poor to fight for the poor. The most ridiculous thing."