South Africa: Cold Fronts Bring Wind, Rain and Snow to South Africa - South African News Briefs - July 08, 2024

Warnings Issued as Cold Fronts Batter South Africa

Two cold fronts have made landfall over South Africa in the past two days, reports News24. The affected provinces include the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, and Gauteng. This has led to disruptive rains in parts of the Western and Eastern Cape. The South African Weather Services (SAWS) issued an orange Level 8 warning for damaging winds in areas such as the City of Cape Town, Drakenstein, Overstrand, Stellenbosch, and Theewaterskloof. SAWS forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said, "Colder conditions are also expected in the high-lying areas of the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape, resulting in some snowfall, especially over the northern parts of the Western Cape and parts of the Eastern Cape into Lesotho."

Routine Stop Leads to Huge Arms, Drug Stash in Cape Town

An arms cache and a substantial quantity of drugs were discovered in an apartment in Goodwood, Cape Town, over the weekend following the arrest of a motorist during a routine stop and search by the flying squad, reports TimesLIVE. Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said that officers found an unlicensed 9mm firearm, drugs, and a significant amount of cash on the 28-year-old driver of a double-cab bakkie. The investigation led police to an apartment in the Bergzicht complex in Goodwood, where the search continued. Traut reported, "Nineteen firearms of different calibers were found, including an AK47 assault rifle, a shotgun, and other automatic and semi-automatic firearms, along with various drugs valued at R3 million." The suspect is scheduled to appear in Athlone Magistrate’s Court.

Patients Evacuated After Fire at Bloemfontein Hospital

News24 reports that patients were evacuated after a fire erupted at the National District Hospital in Bloemfontein. Free State Health Department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said that the blaze began outside the pediatric ward and quickly spread to nearby trees and the first and second floors, causing smoke to permeate the hospital. At the time of the incident, 83 patients were in the affected wards. Twenty-three patients were transferred to Botshabelo District Hospital, while the remaining 60 were initially moved to Gateway Clinic. "No one died or was injured as a result of this fire. All persons inside the hospital were accounted for," said Mvambi.

More South African news