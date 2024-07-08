Uganda: 'Missing' Shs1bn Road Fund Irks Tororo Constituents

Residents in West Budama North East constituency in Tororo have tasked the district local government to explain circumstances under which their constituency was left out of the road fund.

Tororo in the financial year 2023/24 received Shs1 billion for the rehabilitation of district roads. And to utilise the money, the district roads committee sat and allocated money per each constituency.

Tororo South was allocated 226,873,000, Tororo North 208,339,000, West Budama North 281,854,000, West Budama South 232,645,000, leaving out West Budama North East constituency.

This has left most of the roads in constituency in dare situation. For instance, Paya-Busolwe road that connects Tororo population to Butaleja district was last worked on 15 years ago and to date, it has not been rehabilitated.

"Most of the roads were worked on way back in 2010. Whenever it rains, the roads get flooded with waters," Charles Onyango, one of the resident revealed challenges locals go through.

Senda-Kirewa is yet another road within the constituency which has since been abandoned by cyclists due to its poor condition. The road has developed huge potholes and bushy.

"This poor state of roads is a clear indication that we don't have leaders right from the district to Parliament," Mr Jackson Oketcho, the LC1 chairperson of Pambaya village, said.

"Our own MP has never got back to the constituency since we elected him."

According to the area leaders, most of the roads in the constituency are currently impassable, faulting district leaders for the mess.

They say that even with the release of one billion shillings to the district, the constituency missed out the money with no clear explanation.

"The Shs1vbillion was not allocated anywhere in West Budama North East. We even went to the district to ask why we were left out but officials were not clear to us," Phillip Owino, from Paya Sub county, said.

The secretary for works at Tororo local government Molly Cheria revealed that it was intentional to leave out the West Budama North East.

"We were looking at balancing, that since West Budama North East had benefited from oil seed road, they couldn't again benefit from the 1billion shillings," Molly Cheria said.