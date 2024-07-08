Uganda: Katanga Trial - What We Know So Far

The chaotic start to the Katanga murder trial has led to delays in key decisions, including Ms Molly Katanga's request for video conferencing

The Katanga trial, overseen by Justice Isaac Muwata of the High Court's Criminal Division, has captivated public interest due to its high-profile nature. Here is a summary of the key events from the first week of the trial.

Day One Highlights

The trial commenced with Molly Katanga pleading not guilty to the murder of her husband, Henry Katanga. Her daughters, Martha Nkwanzi and Patricia Kankwanzi, also pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiring to destroy evidence.

Additionally, co-accused domestic worker George Amanyire and nurse Charles Otai pleaded not guilty to being accessories to the murder.

In an unexpected turn, Amanyire requested that the trial be conducted in Rutoro, causing a brief disruption. Judge Muwata quickly addressed the issue, setting the stage for further courtroom drama.

Prosecution's Amendment Request

The four co-accused in the dock | Francis Isaano Led by Assistant DPP Samalie Wakooli, the prosecution sought to amend charges six months into the process. This move followed challenges from the defense regarding the destruction of evidence.

Defense lawyer MacDusman Kabega demanded specific details to prepare their case effectively. He stated that this issue should have been addressed during pre-trial motions from March to June 28, when the defense persistently requested access to evidence and documents.

Despite these requests, Judge Muwata permitted the prosecution to withhold certain evidence from the defence team.

Assistant DPP Wakooli requested an amendment to the charge sheet under Section 50(2) of the Trial and Indictment Act, allowing for alterations to defective indictments.

Despite past failures of similar requests, such as in the Patrick Byansi murder trial in 2014, Judge Muwata granted Wakooli's request, noting the early stage of the trial.

Defense Strikes Back

Assistant DPP Samali Wakooli Defence attorneys argued that Wakooli must testify to clarify discrepancies in the evidence. On January 22, Wakooli signed a charge sheet stating that Ms Molly Katanga's DNA was found on the murder weapon.

However, the DNA report shared is dated April 30, which contradicts this claim.

Defence lawyer Bruce Musinguzi highlighted this inconsistency, suggesting potential prosecutorial bias.

"My Lord, on May 3, 2024, we were served with a DNA report. The DNA report on page 36 indicates that it was prepared on April 30, 2024," Musinguzi stated.

"This was a prosecution-led initiative, and at the time, the prosecution signed and prepared the indictment on January 22, 2024. So we shall need Wakooli to come and tell us where she got it, yet it had not been prepared."

Judge Muwata now faces the decision of whether to allow Wakooli to testify or to address the flaws in the prosecution's case.

Upcoming Decisions

The chaotic start to the Katanga murder trial has led to delays in key decisions. Molly's request for video conferencing remains unresolved, adding pressure on the prosecution.

The defence's accusations against Wakooli under Regulation 9 of the Advocates Professional Conduct could critically undermine the prosecution's credibility.

Tuesday's proceedings will be pivotal. If the prosecution's case falters, it may face significant setbacks.

The defence's argument that the prosecution was biased from the start raises serious concerns about the fairness of the trial.

Public Sentiment

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The trial has generated significant public interest online, with many expressing their views and concerns about the proceedings.

To gain further insight into the public sentiment, our reporter reached out to political analyst Charles Rwomushana.

Rwomushana questioned the nature of the evidence allegedly destroyed, which Wakooli was expected to present in court.

"What evidence was destroyed that the prosecution, led by Ms. Wakooli, is going to serve the court with?" Rwomushana asked.

He emphasised the need for more than just DNA evidence to prove guilt: "To pin Ms Katanga to pulling the trigger, the prosecution would have to show more than just DNA but also gunpowder on her body or clothes."

Rwomushana also noted the investigation's limited scope: "From the onset, the investigation zeroed in on Ms Katanga. There should have been deliberate efforts to try and rule out other possibilities."

As the trial resumes, all eyes will be on Judge Muwata's next decisions.