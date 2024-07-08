Uganda: Factors Leading to Candidate Elimination in Current UPDF Recruitment Drive

The ongoing recruitment drive for the Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF) has seen a significant number of candidates eliminated due to various disqualifying factors.

As the recruitment process intensifies, the UPDF has highlighted the primary reasons for candidate disqualification.

Medical unfitness is major contributing factor to the elimination of candidates, some candidates were found medically unfit for the recruitment.

Common medical conditions leading to disqualification include hernia, HIV, hepatitis B, hemorrhoids, and varicose veins. These conditions are considered detrimental to the rigorous demands of military service, thereby rendering affected candidates unsuitable.

Lack of genuine academic documents is another critical factor, some applicants lack of authentic academic documents.

Candidates are required to present genuine educational certificates as part of the recruitment criteria.

The UPDF has been stringent in verifying the authenticity of these documents, leading to the dismissal of those unable to provide legitimate academic credentials.

Age has also been a pivotal factor in the elimination process. The UPDF recruitment guidelines stipulate specific age ranges for eligibility.

Candidates found to have sat Uganda Certificate of Education before 2020 were automatically disqualified from the recruitment process.

In a brief statement issued by the Deputy defense public information officer Col Deo Akiiki stated a number of factors that led to elimination of candidates who flocked different centers to get recruited.

The UPDF emphasizes the importance of meeting all eligibility criteria to ensure a smooth recruitment process.

Aspiring candidates are encouraged to undergo medical check-ups, secure valid academic documents, and verify their age to enhance their chances of successful enlistment