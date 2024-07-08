Tanzania: Identify New Revenues' Sources, PM Tells Councils

PRIME Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa has demanded District Councils countrywide to identify new revenues' source to enable them get funds and implement various development projects.

He said the presence of diversified revenues' sources in district councils will strengthen generation of funds for development.

Mr Majaliwa took the stance on Sunday shortly after laying the foundation stone for the construction of Iramba Girls Secondary School in Mufindi District Council, Iringa Region.

He lauded Mufindi Councils' Ward Councillors for allocating funds for the construction of the Iramba Secondary School, urging them to observe value for money "One of the weaknesses of district councils is failure to implement tangible projects and the construction of the Iramba Secondary School deserves to be emulated by all district councils," Majaliwa said.

The Iramba Girls Secondary School Project involved the construction of administration block, eight class rooms, four offices, one laboratory, one Information Communication Technology's (ICT) room, five teachers' houses, a canteen as well as four hostels, all costing about 2bn/-.

As of today, a total of 363m/- has been paid, where some 2.2m/- was sourced from citizens, while 361.6m/- was from the Mufindi District Council.

In another development, he directed the Head of the Secondary School Division for Mufindi District Council, Dainiele Mapillya to remove all desks which have no places for putting students' exercise books, adding that they do not meet required standards.

Earlier, on Saturday, Mr Majaliwa commended the religious institutions including the Roman Catholic Church for continuing to collaborate with the government in provision of social services.

His appreciation followed the Roman Catholic Church's decision to upgrade the Tosamaganga Hospital to becoming a referral regional hospital which he inaugurated.

The move sees the Iringa Region having two referral hospitals, a transformation that offers relief to citizens, who used to travel several kilometres to Dar es Salaam or Dodoma searching specialised medical care.

Managing Director of the Tosamaganga Referral Hospital, Dr Benjamin Mfaume thanked the government for keeping on facilitating operation of the hospital through among others payment of salaries and supply of medicine.

He said in the 2022/2023 Financial Year alone the government disbursed 2.2bn/- for salaries and medicines through the Medical Stores Department (MSD) and the Basket Fund under the Iringa District.

According to him, the hospital attends an average of 62,000 to 78,000 patients per year, equivalent to an average of 7,000 to 8,000 per month with large portion occupied by expectant mothers and children. The prime minister is in Iringa Region for a four-day working visit.