Tanzania: 'Kiswahili Grows Leaps, Bounds'

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan is delighted that Kiswahili continues to grow by leaps and bounds, urging other countries' leaders to use the language in promoting unity as well as building peace and solidarity in the world.

Dr Samia also said that Kiswahili should be used to teach children and youths good morals and promote business between the countries.

"Kiswahili provides an opportunity to achieve the development goals of our country, Africa and the world in general," Dr Samia said.

The Head of State made the statement on Sunday in her brief speech to the nation, while celebrating the World Kiswahili Language Day, under the theme "Kiswahili, Education and Culture of Peace".

In her speech, President Samia commended the efforts made by various stakeholders inside and outside the country in teaching, developing and spreading Kiswahili language.

"We are proud of Kiswahili language... when we celebrate this important day, we recognise the great contribution of all stakeholders in promoting and spreading Kiswahili, which is now recognised regionally and internationally," she said.

Dr Samia said this is the third year of the celebration of the Kiswahili Day in the world, since the official announcement by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in 2021, adding that on July 1st this year, the United Nations General Council also passed a resolution to recognise July 7th as the International Kiswahili Day.

"I thank all those who made it possible to reach that decision, I congratulate the theme chosen for the celebration of Kiswahili Day this year which is "Kiswahili, Education and Culture of Peace," she added.

She said that the theme reflects the history of Tanzania, Kenya and other African countries, especially during the struggle for independence, saying Kiswahili is the language of liberation, unity, peace and the language of business.

"Seventy years ago, the liberation party of Tanganyika African National Union (TANU), decided Kiswahili to be used as the official language to unite people in the movement to demand for independence of Tanganyika."

President Samia said. "After the dream of the founders of TANU came true seven years later, Kiswahili was used to build a nation with unity, freedom and peace that lasted until today," she added.

Speaking during the celebration of Kiswahili Day held in Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC) in Dar es Salaam on Sunday, the Minister for Culture, Arts and Sports, Dr Damas Ndumbaro directed the National Kiswahili Council, BAKITA and Zanzibar Kiswahili Council (BAKIZA) to start promoting the language in the country through various publications.

Dr Ndumbaro said that the development of Kiswahili includes translation to other languages in the world and teaching Kiswahili to foreigners, where currently there are 46 centres."

He said the government in collaboration with various embassies and Diasporas has a strategy to open 100 centres in the world.

"BAKITA and BAKIZA should continue to develop a database of Kiswahili experts, coordinate and complete a fluent Kiswahili dictionary that will reflect Tanzania history," he said.

Moreover, Dr Ndumbaro commended the efforts of previous and current leaders in promoting the Kiswahili language.

He said that in the three years of President Samia's leadership, two things have happened in the growth of the Kiswahili language in the world, including in 2021 when UNESCO recognised July 7th as Kiswahili World Day and in 2024 the UN also recognised the day.

Dr Ndumbaro said the success of Kiswahili language includes acceptance in the East African Community (EAC), the Great Lakes Countries Conferences, Southern African Development Community (SADC) and African Union (AU) as well as it is the third most spoken language in the world but it is the seventh largest language in the world.

He has also suggested that next year there should be two types of celebrations, the first to be held in Zanzibar and the second to be held outside of the country, especially in Uganda.