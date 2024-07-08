South Africa: We Finally Have a Cabinet - Now Let's Get Down to Business

opinion

After all the weeks of panic and uncertainty, I believe this is mostly a good Cabinet and a win-win situation for all involved.

Listen to this article 5 min Listen to this article 5 min Yes, it took a while and it was touch and go at times, but this was a gigantic effort. Not many countries can get 11 very diverse parties to agree to form a coalition in less than a month.

It was interesting to see the intricate dance President Cyril Ramaphosa performed to get this to work. One measure was to enlarge the Cabinet by adding two more positions and splitting a few ministries. The sensitive land reform portfolio had to be split from the DA-controlled agriculture ministry for obvious reasons.

(While I'm on agriculture: Many have wondered why the DA was so keen to get the agriculture ministry when the closest John Steenhuisen most probably ever got to farming was buying eggs and rotisserie chickens at Woolies. The answer lies not so much in farming, but in the farmers, particularly the ones who voted for the FF+. It is one of the few potential growth points for the DA.)

But I digress.

Splitting mineral resources from energy -- something I suggested in a column more than a year ago -- was well overdue and the right decision. Ramaphosa...