Uganda: Roast and Rhyme Takes Over Jinja With Bell Enjoyments

Roast and Rhyme Nyam on the Nile edition took over Jinja city over the weekend with top-notch Bell enjoyments.

This edition also saw authentic Ugandan live music, savoury nyama choma and a novel spirits village courtesy of BlackWhite, Uganda Waragi Lemon and Ginger and Smirnoff in partnership with Uganda Breweries Limited.

The Swangz Avenue experience happened at new location, across the Nile Resort, which gave the revelers a preview of the experience right as they branched off the main road.

Showing up for the very first time in Uganda, revelers experienced firsthand Bell citrus consumer experience with a free zesty Bell as they strolled into the venue on Saturday and discounted beer during happy hour to explore the latest drink with their crew.

Speaking to the experience. Justin Agaba the UBL Bell lager acting brand manager noted that the nyam on the Nile edition of Roast and Rhyme is one of the most exciting experiences the brand looks forward to creating and sharing new experience with its consumers.

"Our aim each edition of Roast and Rhyme is to make the consumer experience worthwhile and we made sure of this by curating a spacious enjoyments pack for our consumers and their crew, and for the first time, we have unpacked a new zesty experience that everyone should look out during any enjoyments", he added.

The night was wrapped up with live music performances from Maestro band, Chosen Blood, Double black, and Vinka and the eye-catching trio, B2C soldiers.

The 3-day getaway kicked off with a night in the woods party experience with some of Kampala's best DJs at Living Waters Resort and the main event at Across the Nile Resort and summed up with the all white Sunday service brunch in partnership with Tanqueray Gin at Living Waters Resort.