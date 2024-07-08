Kenya: DCI Investigating Sale of Gun That Allegedly Killed Tom Mboya

8 July 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Paula Auma

Nairobi — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is probing the sale of a gun that allegedly killed former Cabinet Minister Tom Mboya.

In a post on its X account, the investigative agency indicated that the gun was sold to a 92-year-old man.

It pointed out that action will be taken once the investigation is complete.

"The attention of the DCI has been drawn to an article which reports that a 92-year-old man purchased the pistol that was used in the killing of Mboya," the post indicated.

"Tom Mboya was a trade unionist, educator, Pan-Africanist, author, former minister and statesman."

The man told a local daily that he was given money to buy three pistols by powerful people in the government.

Tom Mboya served as the Minister of Economic Planning and National Development, in Kenya's independence cabinet led by the late President Jomo Kenyatta.

Mboya was shot as he was leaving a pharmacy on Moi Avenue in 1969.

