Somalia: Jubbaland Authorities Warn of Crackdown As Deadly Clan Clashes Erupt in Gedo Region

In a bid to restore order and prevent further bloodshed, the Jubbaland administration has issued a stern warning to those involved in the ongoing conflict between two clan militias in the Luuq district of the Gedo region.

The clashes, which have claimed over ten lives and left numerous individuals injured in the past two days, have sparked concerns about the region's stability.

The conflict, which has been simmering for some time, is rooted in longstanding tensions between two prominent clans in the area.

The situation escalated when the two local militia groups engaged in a violent confrontation, utilizing both light and heavy weapons.

The resulting chaos has led to the burning of several houses and has forced residents to flee their homes.

"Anyone instigating the conflict between the two clans will face severe consequences," warned Jubbaland Vice President Mahamud Sayid Adan,

Adan stressed that the regional authorities are working tirelessly to address the situation and restore calm.

The involvement of Somali Federal Government troops stationed in Luuq has further complicated the matter, with reports suggesting that the soldiers have taken sides in the conflict.

This development has raised questions about the neutrality of the military forces and their role in addressing local disputes.

The Gedo regional administration has issued a stern warning to the government forces involved in the fighting, calling on them to assist in halting the clash between the two clans.

Regional authorities have expressed deep concern about the escalating conflict and its potential to destabilize the already fragile security situation in the area.

The Jubbaland Vice President has appealed to the traditional leaders of both clans, urging them to fulfil their roles as elders and intervene to stop the hostilities.

Adan has instructed the clan elders to order the fighting youths to cease their activities immediately, emphasizing the importance of restoring peace and stability in the region.

This latest outbreak of violence in Luuq is a grim reminder of the ongoing clan-based conflicts that have plagued Somalia for decades.