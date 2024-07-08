Africa: For Africa to Achieve Pharma Sovereignty, Everyone Has a Role to Play

opinion

For Africa to meet its own needs in for medicines, medical devices, and vaccines in our lifetime, everyone has a role, big or small, to play. The collective has the power to realise an Africa that not only can keep pace with global advancements but also lead the charge in innovation.

As I pointed out in a previous column, Africa produces just one percent of the vaccines and about three percent of medicines it consumes. Needless to say, the rest is covered by imports from outside the continent.

Aliko Dangote, the wealthiest African person since 2011, remarked at the Nigeria Manufacturers' Summit this week that "import dependence is akin to importing poverty and exporting jobs" and his statement aptly captures Africa's predicament - a continent that outsources its health security.

I had the opportunity to participate in a capacity-building workshop, organised by the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD) on June 27-29 in Kigali. Key topics included the African Medicines Agency (AMA), the African Medicines Regulatory Harmonisation (AMRH), and the African Union (AU) Model Law on medical products regulation.

The three instruments are designed to enhance the regulatory framework for medical products and devices across Africa, improve access to safe, effective, and quality medical products, revolutionize local manufacturing, and ultimately strengthen health systems on the continent.

As Chimwemwe Chamdimba, the head of AMHR programme at AUDA-NEPAD, stressed, "If we are to manufacture locally and ensure the quality of products, we need to work on our regulatory systems... let us all be champions in the countries that we are coming from."

Besides the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), no other African Union treaty was ever ratified faster - adopted in February 2019 and came into effect in November 2021 - than AMA. Rwanda was the first country to ratify the treaty, and will also host its headquarters.

The AMA success and Africa's liberation from pharmaceutical dependency on the outside world will require the concerted effort of every sector of society.

A unified front

From heads of state and government to ordinary citizens, everyone has a role to play in ensuring that AMA drives Africa's pharmaceutical industry forward. Country leaders must provide political support for national policies to align with its vision.

The African Union has a target for the continent to produce 60% of its vaccines needs by 2040 under the African Vaccines Manufacturing (AVMA) initiative. This can only be achieved if member states - who are the primary implementers - commit to it. Rwanda has demonstrated commitment, and its BioNTech plant will be Africa's first to produce mRNA vaccines.

Role of private sector

Industry captains and the private sector must rise to the occasion and invest in local pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. Investments can drive innovation, enhance manufacturing capabilities, create jobs, and ultimately lead to economic growth.

Public-private partnerships will be essential in building the infrastructure needed for a robust pharmaceutical industry that can compete globally.

How can policymakers and legislators help?

Policymakers and legislators have the power to create an enabling environment for the AMA. This includes enacting regulations that support local manufacturing and innovation while ensuring that intellectual property laws do not stifle access to essential medicines.

By streamlining regulatory processes and reducing bureaucratic red tape, they can facilitate quicker market entry for new drugs and medical devices, making them accessible to those who need them most.

Public engagement is as critical

Members of the public, civil society organizations, and media play a crucial role in advocacy and accountability. They must keep the spotlight on healthcare issues and ensure that governments and corporations remain committed to their promises.

Media must educate the public and hold stakeholders accountable. By highlighting success stories and exposing failures, the media can galvanize public support and drive the momentum needed for sustained progress.

Grassroots movements can also exert pressure on governments and organizations to prioritize health and ensure that the benefits of initiatives like AMA reach every corner of the continent.

The success of the African Medicines Agency is a collective responsibility. A successful AMA will not only help rid Africa of its dependency for medical essentials but also address the crisis of substandard and falsified medicines that claim more than half a million lives in sub-Saharan Africa every year.

The time for empty talk and politics that stand in the way of progress is over. Now is the time for unity and action to secure a healthier, more prosperous future for Africa.

The author is a pharmacist by training and an editor with The New Times.