Kenya: PM Abiy Announces Completion of Arat Kilo - Kebena - Kenya Embassy Corridor in Addis Ababa

8 July 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed revealed that the Arat Kilo - Kebena - Kenya Embassy corridor in Addis Ababa is now finished, with greening efforts in the area clearly visible.

Today, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed visited the morning view, contrasting with the night views of past weeks.

Abiy extended gratitude to the city administration and the private sector, which has willingly engaged for this achievement.

Parking areas have been created to address the city's parking shortage, and walkways have been expanded to encourage pedestrian use, the premier stated on social Media this morning.

Prime Minister Abiy said that it is crucial to focus on cultivating this culture, and everyone should be guardians of what has been created.

