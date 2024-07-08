Mauritius: Master's Course in Field Epidemiology Training Launched

A Master's Course in Field Epidemiology Training Programme (FETP) One Health aiming at strengthening health systems capacity in surveillance and response to outbreaks and epidemics was launched on, 05 July 2024, during a ceremony held at the seat of the Indian Ocean Commission (IOC) in Ebène.

Several personalities were present including the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Mrs Zahera Lallmahomed; the Secretary-General of the IOC, Professor Vêlayoudoum Marimoutou; the Ambassador of the European Union (EU) to the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Oskar Benedikt; the Director in Mauritius of the Agence Française de Développement (AFD), Mrs Laëtitia Habchi; and the Mauritius Institute of Health's (MIH) Director, Dr Geeta Daby.

The course run by the SEGA (Surveillance des épidémies et de gestion des alertes) One Health network of the IOC in collaboration with the MIH, is supported by the AFD and the EU.

A total of 18 health professionals from the IOC's Member States including four from Mauritius are following the course. A sum of 60,000 Euros is being allocated to each participant.

Speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary expressed gratitude to the IOC, the EU and the AFD for this laudable initiative while underlining the need to be more vigilant in the wake of emerging diseases.

Mrs Lallmahomed further highlighted the importance of training health professionals and dwelt on several measures implemented at the level of the Ministry as regards reinforcing health security systems. To this end, she spoke on the implementation of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Response and the Central Laboratory which is equipped with Biosafety Level 3.

As for Professor Marimoutou, he pointed out that the Course will enable to reinforce health capacity in the region and respond effectively to health challenges. According to him, epidemiology training is key to having qualified human resources to consolidate surveillance and response to epidemics and in turn promote knowledge sharing.

The EU Ambassador, for his part, recognised the efforts of Member States to overcome sanitary challenges. He reiterated the EU's support as regards surveillance, prevention and response to epidemic risks such as the COVID-pandemic while underpinning that health remains a key priority on their agenda.

The Directors of the AFD and the MIH, Mrs Habchi and Dr Daby both dwelt on the importance of the Master's course in the field of epidemiology to equip health professionals in addressing risks of emerging diseases and environmental challenges.

Master's in FETP

The Master's in FETP One Health has been designed to respond to the growing need for training in the field epidemiology, focusing on the One Health approach. This holistic approach recognises the interconnection between human, animal and environmental health, so as to combat emerging and re-emerging diseases.