Zimbabwe: Police in Gokwe Bust Dagga Farming Syndicate

Police in Gokwe have arrested three suspects who are part of a syndicate that has been growing dagga on a large scale.

The syndicate is reported to have been supplying Gokwe District and its environs with the drug.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said 74kgs of processed dagga was found while the police had to dispatch a UD80 truck to fetch over 6000 plants which had been uprooted from the suspects' dagga plot.

Dagga in Zimbabwe is illegal except for licensed medical use, and those found in possession of it may be punished with up to 12 years in jail.

Farmers can apply to get a license to grow industrial hemp.